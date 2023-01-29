ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.7 %

AEY stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.