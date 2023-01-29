Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head-To-Head Review

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$33.15 million ($3.99) -1.24 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 4.60 -$9.80 million ($1.35) -4.47

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -240.36% -104.96% Alpha Teknova -86.67% -16.09% -12.24%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Achieve Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

