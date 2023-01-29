Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $222,730.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

