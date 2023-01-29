Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $86.57 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Acala Token has a market cap of $86.57 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00216592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.137804 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,807,860.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

