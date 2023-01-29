Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

