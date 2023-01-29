95,172 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. Ryder System makes up about 4.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

R stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

