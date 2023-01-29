888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,800 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 1,617,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

888 Trading Up 10.0 %

888 stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 355 ($4.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 220 ($2.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 888 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

