729 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $660.25. 317,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,744. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $676.98. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

