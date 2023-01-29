3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.92.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

3M stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $169.25.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.