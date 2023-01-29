3,923 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

