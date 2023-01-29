3,475 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 826,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

