33,644 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF makes up 1.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZBJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $975,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

