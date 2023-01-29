240,897 Shares in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 240,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,606 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.