18,624 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.