13,811 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,423,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 136,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 4,526,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

