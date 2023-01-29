13,432 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 116,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,141. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

