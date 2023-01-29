1,217 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $370.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $540.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

