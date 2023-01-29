10,000 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,709.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 444,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 203.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.39. 1,253,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.38. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $355.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

