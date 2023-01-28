Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Up 3.1%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 6,423,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,040,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Zomedica in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zomedica

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 707,993 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 207.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

