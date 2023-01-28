Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.