XRP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $542.43 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and $542.43 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00396035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.70 or 0.27798704 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588251 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars.
