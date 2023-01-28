Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

