XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.97

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.97 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,070,282 shares trading hands.

XLMedia Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.68 million and a PE ratio of 762.50.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

