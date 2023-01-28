XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.03 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00015754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $103.03 million and approximately $147,353.29 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

