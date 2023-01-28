Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Announces Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

XEL stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

