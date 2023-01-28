Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.84. 4,150,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,060. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

