Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 736.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 275,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chevron by 108.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $8.34 on Friday, reaching $179.45. 19,654,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

