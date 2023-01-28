Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 770 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.65. 2,109,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

