Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 397 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,831,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,906. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

