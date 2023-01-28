Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,603. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

