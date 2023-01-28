Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.82 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.41 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WWW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 1,096,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $5,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 867.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 87,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

