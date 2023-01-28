Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $379,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

