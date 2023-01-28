Wojak Finance (WOJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,602.20

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $162.55 million and $8,602.20 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

