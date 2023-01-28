Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

