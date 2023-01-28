WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $89.26 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00399099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.24 or 0.28013790 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00589036 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009429 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,230,993.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

