WINkLink Market Capitalization Tops $89.05 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and $11.63 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009429 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,230,993.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

