Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.1 %

WTW stock opened at $250.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

