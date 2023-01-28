Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.5 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

