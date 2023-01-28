Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.5 %
WVVI stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.70.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
