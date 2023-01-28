Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.57 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.84). Approximately 897,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 374,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.86).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.23. The firm has a market cap of £409.71 million and a P/E ratio of 789.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25.

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

