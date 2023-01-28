Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.37 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.89.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

