Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE WCP opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.55. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

