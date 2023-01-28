Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.46. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 2,997 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,131.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 43,160 shares of company stock worth $75,568. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

