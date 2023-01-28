WestRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $38.02 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.