Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Shares of VMW opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

