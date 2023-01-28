Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP opened at $202.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

