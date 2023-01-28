Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,127 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 1.49% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDOW opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

