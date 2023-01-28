Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day moving average is $208.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

