Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 375,243 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $131,080,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 7,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

