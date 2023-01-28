Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $239.28 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $290.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.52.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

