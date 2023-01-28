Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,530 First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:EKG)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:EKG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 49.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKG. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the third quarter worth $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Price Performance

Shares of EKG opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

